E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.90 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sep 11th, 2020

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €11.90 ($14.00) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.30 ($12.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.95 ($12.89).

FRA:EOAN opened at €10.01 ($11.78) on Monday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.70.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

