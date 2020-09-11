E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.90 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €11.90 ($14.00) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.30 ($12.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.95 ($12.89).

FRA:EOAN opened at €10.01 ($11.78) on Monday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.70.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

