Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) will post $4.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.27 billion. Eaton posted sales of $5.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $17.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.95 billion to $17.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.58 billion to $19.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.39.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.54. 33,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,240. Eaton has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $106.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

