Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Eaton by 59.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,336,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Insiders have sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $106.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.73.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

