Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Trading 2.9% Higher

Eco Animal Health Group Plc (LON:EAH)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 247 ($3.23) and last traded at GBX 247 ($3.23). 17,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 161,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($3.14).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eco Animal Health Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 242.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.46. The firm has a market cap of $162.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05.

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

