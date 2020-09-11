Edgewater Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EGDW) Trading 0.2% Higher

Edgewater Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:EGDW)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.55 and last traded at $22.55. 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46.

Edgewater Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGDW)

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Edgewater Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Berrien, Van Buren, and Cass counties, Michigan. The company accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts.

