eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Raised to “Outperform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $110.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on eHealth from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on eHealth in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.29. eHealth has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $152.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.93.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities analysts expect that eHealth will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott N. Flanders purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.54 per share, with a total value of $3,577,000.00. Also, insider Phillip A. Morelock acquired 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.29 per share, with a total value of $74,375.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,137.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,496 and sold 16,444 shares valued at $1,740,769. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in eHealth by 8.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 10.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 14.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in eHealth by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in eHealth during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

