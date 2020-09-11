Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.95. Approximately 118,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 148,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Electromed in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Electromed in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Electromed in the second quarter valued at $58,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in Electromed by 77.6% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 208,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 91,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electromed in the second quarter valued at $604,000.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

