Emis Group Plc (EMIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Sep 11th, 2020

Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Emis Group’s previous dividend of $15.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of EMIS opened at GBX 1,118 ($14.61) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $707.82 million and a PE ratio of 26.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,037.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,050.37. Emis Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140.34 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,700 ($22.21). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69.

About Emis Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient. The company offers clinical management systems that hold patient records for healthcare providers and commissioners; dispensary pharmacy management software for the community pharmacy market; and Egton non-clinical software for health and social care.

