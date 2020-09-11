Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Shares Up 4.1%

Endeavour Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:EDVMF)’s share price shot up 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.64 and last traded at $27.42. 4,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 22,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

EDVMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.