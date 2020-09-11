Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Short Interest Update

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 429.3% from the August 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 1,407,350.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENLV traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,686. The company has a market cap of $63.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enlivex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

