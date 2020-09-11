Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,901 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.64.

Entergy stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average is $100.14. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

