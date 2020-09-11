EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $290,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.02. 1,394,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,901,544. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.12. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

