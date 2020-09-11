EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $67,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.47. The company had a trading volume of 83,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,869. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

