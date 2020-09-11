EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,851 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,851 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 34.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,177 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 112.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Electronic Arts by 9.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,255 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 17.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,941 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,167,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $764,680.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,620.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 340,308 shares of company stock worth $43,745,504. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,925. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.69 and a 200 day moving average of $121.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

