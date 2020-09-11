EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,141,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $19,689,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.04. The company had a trading volume of 151,105 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

