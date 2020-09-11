EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Standpoint Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

NYSE:C traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.56. 695,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,631,998. The company has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

