EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,108 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 198.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the second quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 63.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $123.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, August 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.09.

T-Mobile Us stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.87. 68,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,576. The company has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.98. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.