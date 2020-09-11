EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 419,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,977,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.12 on Friday, hitting $398.92. 8,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,617. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $430.74 and its 200 day moving average is $374.22. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

