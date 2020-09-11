EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,815 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,836,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.13. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $174.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

