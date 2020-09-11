Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Equinix by 8.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Equinix by 9.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 143.8% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 8.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $824.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $789.30.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $743.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,880. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $771.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $688.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $805.81. The stock has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total value of $2,039,132.90. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193 shares in the company, valued at $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,615 shares of company stock worth $5,183,975. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

