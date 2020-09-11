Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) EVP Sells $4,616,448.32 in Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total transaction of $4,616,448.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,435.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EL opened at $214.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $224.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.70.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 17.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 65,446 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 358.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,709,000 after acquiring an additional 307,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

