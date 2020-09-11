Ethereum Gold Project Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox. During the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $73,502.35 and approximately $422.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045661 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.45 or 0.05179901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00036578 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00052554 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Profile

ETGP is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,923,657,361 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

