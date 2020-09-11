Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) VP Sells $462,465.00 in Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $462,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregory B. Butler also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 3rd, Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of Eversource Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $83.34 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.87.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Several analysts have commented on ES shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

