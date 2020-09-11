Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Trading 4.3% Higher

Evgen Pharma PLC (LON:EVG)’s share price was up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16). Approximately 505,362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,530,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Evgen Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77.

Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The company reported GBX (2.10) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (2.10) (($0.03)).

Evgen Pharma Company Profile (LON:EVG)

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, which include synthetic and stabilized analogues of the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer.

