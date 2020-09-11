Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded by Standpoint Research to Buy

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

XOM traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,447,598. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $160.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

