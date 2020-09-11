Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the August 15th total of 340,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,319. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EYEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

