Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 39.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,541 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $18,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 965,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,921,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,092,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 403,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,626,000 after acquiring an additional 88,221 shares during the last quarter. AF Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,563,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 369,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,319,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.49, for a total transaction of $4,254,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,659 shares in the company, valued at $39,425,477.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.99, for a total value of $1,226,193.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,294 shares of company stock worth $32,886,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.43.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $415.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $452.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.