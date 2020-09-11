Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.88.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.98.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.93). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 54.36% and a negative return on equity of 59.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 64.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 870,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 339,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,279,000 after purchasing an additional 689,419 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 1.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 751,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Farfetch by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,919,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 256.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 38,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.