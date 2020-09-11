First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FBNC. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.33.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $20.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $598.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $78.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $89,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 473.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 69.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

