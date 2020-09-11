First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPFRF opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.82. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.77.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

