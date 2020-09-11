First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:FCEF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.58. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,642. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter.

