First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:GRID traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.19. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $65.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 56.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 22.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 530.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

