FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NASDAQ:MBSD) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NASDAQ:MBSD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 445.8% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MBSD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,527. FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBSD. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 2,494.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the period.

