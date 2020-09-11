Flowchain Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Flowchain has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $2,283.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00016383 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045661 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.45 or 0.05179901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00036578 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00052554 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

