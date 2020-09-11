Foresight 4 VCT (LON:FTF) Trading Down 2.1%

Foresight 4 VCT plc (LON:FTF)’s share price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.61). Approximately 1,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 12,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.63).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 49.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 52.90. The company has a market cap of $93.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41.

Get Foresight 4 VCT alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Foresight 4 VCT’s dividend payout ratio is 296.30%.

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust. The Company is an investment company, which invests in unquoted or alternative investment market (AIM)-listed companies in the United Kingdom. Its investment objective is to provide private investors with attractive returns from a portfolio of investments in fast-growing unquoted companies in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Foresight 4 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight 4 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.