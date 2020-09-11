Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Laurentian reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.35 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 110.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 686.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $38,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth $56,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.