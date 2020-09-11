GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.08 ($33.04).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €31.52 ($37.08) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.90. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 1-year high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company’s fifty day moving average is €30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

