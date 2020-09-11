General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $163.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.36.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $142.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $192.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in General Dynamics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

