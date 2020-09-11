GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 446.4% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other GigaMedia news, CEO Cheng-Ming Huang acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.41% of GigaMedia worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIGM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,719. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $33.16 million, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of GigaMedia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

