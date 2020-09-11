Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SXYAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $23.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.93. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $24.25.

