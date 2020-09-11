GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $86.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average of $72.02. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $87.60.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

