Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.18. Global Energy Metals shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86.

About Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC)

Global Energy Metals Corporation invests, explores, and evaluates for resource properties in Canada and Australia. The company explores for cobalt, copper, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in northwestern Ontario. Global Energy Metals Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

