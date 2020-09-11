Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) Short Interest Update

Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a growth of 1,550.0% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $25.27. 174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,860. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. Global X Longevity Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $26.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNGR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 67.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 761.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Longevity Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Longevity Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.