Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Trading Up 1.7%

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)’s share price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.05. Approximately 2,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 35,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGT. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 595.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,139,000.

