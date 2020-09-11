Globaltrans Investment (LON:GLTR) Trading Down 1.1%

Globaltrans Investment PLC (LON:GLTR) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.99 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.08 ($0.08). 1,109,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the average session volume of 259,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.15 ($0.08).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 103.92.

About Globaltrans Investment (LON:GLTR)

Globaltrans Investment PLC is a Cyprus-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the provision of railway transportation services using own and leased rolling stock, as well as fleet engaged from third party rail operators, operating lease of rolling stock and freight forwarding (agency) services.

