GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NILSY stock opened at $25.93 on Monday. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $35.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

