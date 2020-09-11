Goldman Sachs Group Lowers INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. INFORMA PLC/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

IFJPY opened at $10.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. INFORMA PLC/S has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $23.26.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

