Goldstrike Resources (CVE:GSR) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.35

Goldstrike Resources Ltd (CVE:GSR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 21665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96.

About Goldstrike Resources (CVE:GSR)

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's principal properties include the Plateau North and Plateau South areas covering approximately 3,167 claims in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as AccelRate Power Systems Inc and changed its name to Goldstrike Resources Ltd.

