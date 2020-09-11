Greenpower Motr (NYSE:GP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Greenpower Motr (NYSE:GP) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenpower Motr’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Greenpower Motr from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

GP opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Greenpower Motr has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

About Greenpower Motr

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

