Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Trading Down 0.4%

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$23.90 and last traded at C$23.90. Approximately 1,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.00.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $524.61 million and a P/E ratio of -13.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.55.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

